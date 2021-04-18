RiverStone VP board certified

Nancy Taylor, vice president of clinical operations for RiverStone Health, has earned the professional designation of Certified Medical Practice Executive (CMPE) from the American College of Medical Practice Executives, the certification entity of the Medical Group Management Association. Taylor has served RiverStone Health for 19 years.
The designation of CMPE recognizes that Taylor has passed rigorous examinations that assesses understanding of the broad scope of medical practice management, including business operations, financial management, human resources, information management, organizational governance, quality management and risk management. She also completed a minimum of 50 continuing education credit hours.
