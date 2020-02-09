RMC awarded Level I Arboretum Accreditation

Rocky Mountain College was awarded a Level I Arboretum Accreditation by The ArbNet Arboretum. The college has also been recognized as an accredited arboretum in the Morton Register of Arboreta, a database of the world’s arboreta.

Rocky Mountain College’s campus comprises 60 acres and includes a variety of native trees and plants. Currently, there are just four arboreta in the state, only two of which are accredited, including the Yellowstone Arboretum inside ZooMontana and the Tizer Botanic Gardens and Arboretum in Jefferson City.

RMC worked with staff from the Yellowstone Arboretum and the arborist for the City of Billings to develop a plan for managing and improving the arboretum. A tree walk is planned that will initially feature more than 25 labelled trees and shrubs.

There are approximately 75 unique plant and tree species on campus. Planning is underway to plant additional species that will help the college attain Level II status. Achieving Level I accreditation required 25 or more labeled trees or woody plant species as well as meeting standards for further development, planning, and promotion of the arboretum. Level II accreditation requires 100 or more labeled trees or woody plant species.

