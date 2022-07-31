 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robyn Fogle joins A & E Design

Robyn Fogle

Robyn Fogle has joined A&E Design’s Billings team as a creative writer. She earned a bachelor’s in communications from the University of Memphis and has several years experience in successful content creation, marketing and customer service.

Her expertise in crafting original and well-researched content will aid the multidisciplinary design firm in serving their diverse clientele across the Northwest from their four offices in Montana – Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell – and Seattle, Wash.

