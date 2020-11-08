 Skip to main content
Ruff earns Verified Travel Advisor certification

Billie Ruff, president/CEO of Travel Café Inc., recently obtained Verified Travel Advisor certification from the American Society of Travel Advisors.

ASTA is the leading global advocate for travel advisors, the travel industry, and the traveling public. ASTA's certification programs provide a high level of verifiable professional knowledge to the advanced seller of travel. Completion of the Verified Travel Advisor Program helps ensure the adviser has the highest level of proficiency and dedication to their business. Only ASTA members subscribe to a 12-point Code of Ethics, the core of which is the concept of “Integrity in Travel.”

The nine-course curriculum allots 12 months of completion consisting of training manuals, online videos, and exams.

For more information, go to montanastravelagency.com.

