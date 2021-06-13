Sanderson Stewart named "Best Firm to Work For"

The Zweig Group has once again named Sanderson Stewart as one of the Best Firms to Work For in the Multidiscipline and 50-99 Employee Categories. Additionally, Sanderson Stewart was the only Montana firm to be selected by the Zweig Group in the Multidiscipline category. This is the third time Sanderson Stewart has received this recognition and, after more than a year of remote collaboration and virtual get-togethers, the firm’s staff of Cool, Smart, Talented People (CSTP) are particularly appreciative of the honor. The award is based on important indicators such as workplace practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates, professional development and other employment best practices.