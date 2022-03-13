 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sanderson Stewart promotes Owen

Sanderson Stewart, a Billings-based Community Design Firm has recently named Gary Owen, PE as Director of Quality. Now in his 19th year with the firm, Owen has been a leader in the Residential Group as a Senior Engineer, Project Manager, and mentor. As the Director of Quality, Owen will lead, implement, and manage the firm’s dedicated QA/QC process to ensure the team is delivering world class quality to all of the firm's clients, communities, and partners. Sanderson Stewart offices in Billings and Bozeman, Montana as well as Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado.

Gary Owen

Owen
