Ryan Sauther, financial adviser at Edward Jones, recently earned the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist. Sauther successfully completed the AAMS Professional Education Program through the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the designation.
This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include understanding the asset management process and understanding asset allocation and strategies.