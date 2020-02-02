Scherer named Montana Pharmacy Technician of the Year

Scherer is a Certified Pharmacy Technician with 24 years of diverse pharmacy experience including hospital and retail pharmacy, clinical and non-clinical staff training, informatics and consulting. She has worked for the last 10 years as a senior application analyst for SCL Health, supporting the pharmacy module of its Electronic Medical Record.

She was an essential member of the team that implemented Smart Pump Integration and electronic Medication Administration Records. That team was awarded the ASHP Best Practice Award in 2015 and a case study on the project was published in AJHP in July 2018. She also led the IT pharmacy team in the implementation of their oncology module. Additionally, she is certified in Epic’s Willow Inpatient and Ambulatory modules.