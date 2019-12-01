Heather Schlehuber was recently promoted to mortgage loan officer at First Interstate Bank.
Schlehuber has been with First Interstate for nearly four years as a mortgage assistant and processor. She originates all types of home loans, but specializes in new construction. She has an extensive background in banking, residential construction and real estate.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Schlehuber may be reached at the Shiloh Crossing branch by calling 255-5891 or the Columbus branch by calling 255-6004.