Eric Schmidt

SCHMIDT

Eric Schmidt, architect at High Plains Architects P.C., recently received his architectural license from the Montana Board of Architects.

Schmidt received his bachelor’s degree from Whitman College and master’s degree in architecture from the University of Oregon. He is also a Certified Passive House Consultant and LEED Green Associate.

Schmidt has substantial expertise in environmentally responsible design, building science, and is the project manager for the new, high-performance Bighorn Valley Health Center in Hardin.

High Plains Architects is located at 2915 Second Ave. S. Schmidt may be reached by calling 206-914-6583.

