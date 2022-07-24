 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schrock named director of special events at MSUB's Foundation

  • 0

Kelly Schrock has been named director of special events for the Montana State University Billings Foundation & Alumni.

Schrock will be responsible for planning and implementing the foundation's signature fundraiser, the MSU Billings Wine & Food Festival, and other special events.

Schrock previously served as development coordinator at RiverStone Health Foundation for eight years. She managed annual fundraising campaigns, three major special events, and external communications.

Schrock holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in management and marketing from the University of Montana. Schrock is set to start in her new position on July 25.

Kelly Shrock

Kelly Shrock
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk plans to counter-sue Twitter over $44 billion deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News