Schrock named director of special events at MSUB's Foundation

Kelly Schrock has been named director of special events for the Montana State University Billings Foundation & Alumni.

Schrock will be responsible for planning and implementing the foundation's signature fundraiser, the MSU Billings Wine & Food Festival, and other special events.

Schrock previously served as development coordinator at RiverStone Health Foundation for eight years. She managed annual fundraising campaigns, three major special events, and external communications.

Schrock holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in management and marketing from the University of Montana. Schrock is set to start in her new position on July 25.