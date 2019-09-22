Tom Schultz was recently named the new host of Voices of Montana, a statewide radio talk show produced by the Northern Broadcasting System. Schultz now directs the popular program that has been airing Monday through Friday on radio stations across Montana since 1998.
The longtime Montana broadcaster and public relations specialist was born in Plentywood and began his radio career as high school senior at KXGN in Glendive. He attended Dawson Community College in Glendive, and the University of Montana in Missoula.
Schultz has worked as a disc jockey, radio journalist, talk-show host and sportscaster for radio stations in Glendive, Scobey, Missoula, Kalispell and Bozeman. He is widely known as a sportscaster, hosting and producing the award-winning University of Montana Grizzly football pregame radio show for more than 15 seasons. Most recently, he served as the interim play-by-play broadcaster for Montana State University men’s basketball for the 2019 conference season.
In 2001, Schultz was hired to serve as U.S. Representative Denny Rehberg’s press secretary, and through the next decade handled congressional media relations and public events for the six-term Montana congressman. In 2017, Schultz served as the Montana press secretary for U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte. He also has experience working in construction, oil extraction, and sign marketing, and was the public address announcer for the Missoula Osprey minor league baseball team.