Schwend as new Key Accounts and Economic Development Specialist at NWE

Billings – Molly Schwend recently joined NorthWestern Energy as a Key Accounts and Economic Development Specialist. She is based in the energy company’s Billings Division.

“Molly’s extensive experience in the energy industry and her commitment to Montana make her a great fit for this important role,” said NorthWestern Energy Director of Community Connections Rick Edwards. “Molly will work directly with our largest accounts to support their energy needs. She will also work with the communities we provide energy service to, ensuring NorthWestern Energy is an active partner in their healthy and growing economies.”

NorthWestern Energy Key Accounts and Economic Development Specialist Molly Schwend

Previously Schwend was the executive director of the Montana Coal Council before joining NorthWestern Energy. She worked as an engineer for Westmoreland Mining Co. and was the community relations manager for Cloud Peak Energy Co. Schwend earned a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering from Montana Tech in Butte.

Schwend succeeds Debbie Singer, who is retiring at the end of September.

NorthWestern Energy Senior Key Accounts and Economic Development Specialist Debbie Singer

“Debbie’s valuable work to establish strong relations between NorthWestern Energy and our largest customers and communities is a strong foundation that Molly will build on” said Edwards. “Debbie has served the company admirably over the past 43 years. During her tenure, Debbie was respected and admired by all with whom she interacted.”