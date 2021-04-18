SCL Health announces St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation leadership change

SCL Health St. Vincent Healthcare announced today that Ty Elkin, Executive Director of the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, will be leaving his position to assume the role of Senior Vice President at Stockman Bank. Prior to joining SCL Health, Ty spent more than 20 years of his career in professional banking and he is passionate about partnering with small businesses.

“This news is bittersweet. Ty has had such a positive impact while he’s been with us for the past two years and we are happy he will be able to pursue his passion in banking,” states Megan Mahncke, president of the SCL Health Foundations. “I'm thrilled, however, that he won’t be going far as he has agreed to continue to support the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation by joining our board of directors in the near future.”

In his tenure as Executive Director, Ty has built strong partnerships in the Billings community. He has fostered collaboration amongst the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation team, the larger SCL Health Philanthropy team, the Board of Directors and many area leaders.