Scott Field joins Rebel River Creative

Scott Field joins Rebel River Creative as the associate digital director. Field has spent 25 years of his career in marketing, web design, and graphic arts. He has also worked in landscaping, screen printing, and environmental signage. Field’s forte is front-end website development, and he is exceptional in graphic design and art direction. Field is a Billings native and holds an Associate of Arts and Sciences in Visual Communications from the Art Institute of Colorado. He enjoys fishing and camping with his adult children in his free time.

