Sears joins Desert Mountain Broadcasting

Randy Sears was announced by Cameron C. Maxwell, President and CEO of Desert Mountain Broadcasting, LLC, as the company’s new general manager of the eight-station Billings radio group. 

Maxwell noted that Sears is a nationally recognized business consultant in the advertising and automotive industries and “we are truly lucky to have attracted such a seasoned talent.”

Sears comes from Rimrock GMC Cadillac and Mercedes Benz of Billings. According to Sears, “I am excited to be part of Desert Mountain Broadcasting’s continued history of excellence in the Billings community and I’m looking forward to joining this dedicated and passionate team." 

 

