Attorneys Martha Sheehy and Jon M. Moyers have become Fellows of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America.
Sheehy and Moyers became Fellows at a recent Induction Ceremony at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the College in Vancouver, British Columbia, attended by over 900 Fellows and guests.
Sheehy has practiced law in Billings for over 30 years, since graduating from the University of Montana School of Law in 1988. She served as president of the State Bar of Montana in 1998. She has participated in numerous civic and legal activities, and is currently a member of the Montana Board of Regents.
Moyers is a partner of his Billings based law firm. He graduated from the University of Illinois School of Law in 1986. He has practiced civil litigation in Montana and Wyoming since 1999, with principle focus on personal injury, professional negligence, and commercial litigation. He is also a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates.
Founded in 1950, the college is comprised of the best of the trial bar from the United States and Canada. Fellowship in the college is extended by invitation only, and only after careful investigation, to those experienced trial lawyers of diverse backgrounds, who have mastered the art of advocacy and whose professional careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethical conduct, professionalism, civility, and collegiality. Lawyers must have a minimum of 15 years trial experience before they can be considered for fellowship.
Membership in the college cannot exceed 1% of the total lawyer population of any state or province. There are currently approximately 5,800 members in the United States and Canada.
The college maintains and seeks to improve the standards of trial practice, professionalism, ethics, and the administration of justice through education and public statements on independence of the judiciary, trial by jury, respect for the rule of law, access to justice, and fair and just representation of all parties to legal proceedings.