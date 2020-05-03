Siebert named manager at Yellowstone Public Radio

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ken Siebert was recently named general manager at KEMC/Yellowstone Public Radio.

He was officially appointed to general manager after serving as interim general manager since mid-January 2020.

Siebert's tenure at YPR dates back to 1992 when he was hired as a part-time evening board operator, which led to a full-time position two years later.

Since then, Siebert has fulfilled the roles of production assistant and webmaster, and was YPR’s general manager from 2011 to 2016, when he stepped aside to serve as YPR’s program director to oversee an expansion of locally produced public affairs programs, acting as editor and producer of programs.

He has been the host, co-host, producer and editor of various local programs and special interview programs throughout his 28 years at YPR. He has also hosted YPR's bi-annual on-air fundraising weeks since 2010.

For more information, go to ypr.org.

