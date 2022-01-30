Sillery joins Glendive Medical Center

Glendive Medical Center announced John C. Sillery , MD as the newest physician to join its growing team. Sillery is board certified by the American Board of Radiology and specializes in Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology. He will be working alongside Dr. Kevin Maxwell, radiologist in GMC Imaging Department.

Sillery completed his undergraduate degree at University of Alberta, followed by his medical doctorate at University of North Dakota School of Medicine. Following an internship with Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, he completed his diagnostic radiology residency at Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education with additional fellowship in Neuroradiology.