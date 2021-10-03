 Skip to main content
Simonson named chief credit officer of Western Security Bank

Jerry Simonson of Western Security Bank has been promoted to Chief Credit Officer, Senior Vice President.

He is responsible for guiding and ensuring the overall quality of the bank’s loan portfolio as well as overseeing loan policies and procedures. Simonson joined the bank in 2003 and has served as both a Business Banker/Ag Lender and Branch Manager.

He holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Montana State University -Billings and majored in Finance and Economics. Simonson is a graduate of the American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School and a graduate of the Montana Bankers Association Executive Development Program.

Jerry Simonson is located at the Downtown Branch, 2812 1st Ave. N. and can be reached at 406-371-8321 or JSimonson@westernsecuritybank.com.

