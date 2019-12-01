Six registered nurses from the Billings Clinic Nurse Residency program received certificates of completion during recent recognition ceremonies. The ceremony marked the nurses' completion of year one of the residency program. Nurse residents also presented their year-end evidence-based research projects.
Receiving certificates were: Philip Hemingway, RN, ONU; Kayla Northrup, RN, IPU; Rachel Gallagher, RN, IPM; Shelby Johnson, RN, LDRP; Sean Stewart, RN, IPM; and Christian Crozier, RN, IPS.
The nurse residency program at Billings Clinic is accredited with distinction as a Practice Transition Program by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Accreditation.
The nurse residency program at Billings Clinic helps new registered nurses bridge the gap in the transition from student to competent professional nurse over their first year of practice. The program consists of evidence-based learning strategies in a guided and supportive practice environment using experiential learning modalities such as high-fidelity simulation and case studies.