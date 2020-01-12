Steven T. Small and Frans A. Andersson, attorneys, recently joined Billstein, Monson & Small PLLC.
The managing partner and member of the firm’s business group, Small focuses on solving complex real estate transactions, including acquisitions and sales, financing, commercial leasing and title-related issues. He also represents lenders and borrowers in secured and unsecured financing transactions, loan workouts, and restructurings.
His experience includes representing clients in entity formation, asset and stock purchases, corporate and partnership reorganizations, mergers, and acquisitions. Additionally, applying his intimate knowledge of Indian Country, he helps clients identify winning strategies and find favorable outcomes in transactions involving American Indian tribes and project development on tribal and federal lands.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his law degree, Small has an extensive business background, holding bachelor’s degree in finance and a master's degree. He is the Chief Appellate Judge and Chief Constitutional Judge of the Northern Cheyenne Appellate and Constitutional Courts. Small has practiced on multiple Indian reservations and is admitted to practice in Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota.
Andersson attended the University of New Hampshire where he studied political science and philosophy. After moving to the West, he earned his law degree from the University of Montana School of Law in Missoula. He also spent a year at the University of Florida to earn a master's of law in taxation.
Andersson represents individual, corporate and institutional clients in all matters relating to tax law. He also assists with real estate transactions, corporate governance and finance.