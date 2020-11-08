 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Small joins First Interstate

Small joins First Interstate

{{featured_button_text}}

Alyssa Small recently joined First Interstate Bank as a communications specialist.

Specializing in project communications, Small works with internal and external stakeholders to ensure clear, effective communication and help showcase First Interstate’s goals and commitment to community.

Small worked at The Billings Gazette for six years, serving most recently as city editor, managing reporters and planning and editing news stories. She holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and English with an emphasis in creative writing from the University of Montana.

Small may be reached at alyssa.small@fib.com.

Alyssa Small

Small

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News