Small joins First Interstate

Alyssa Small recently joined First Interstate Bank as a communications specialist.
Specializing in project communications, Small works with internal and external stakeholders to ensure clear, effective communication and help showcase First Interstate’s goals and commitment to community.
Small worked at The Billings Gazette for six years, serving most recently as city editor, managing reporters and planning and editing news stories. She holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and English with an emphasis in creative writing from the University of Montana.
Small may be reached at alyssa.small@fib.com.
