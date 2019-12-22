Dan Smith, Realtor at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate, recently received the nationally recognized Certified New Home Specialist title as well as the nationally recognized Residential Construction Certified title.
New Home Specialist certification is earned by completing comprehensive training for working successfully with builders, developers and new home buyers in all areas of new home sales and marketing.
You have free articles remaining.
Residential Construction certification is earned by completing comprehensive training that involves learning the materials, methods and terminology of residential construction.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Floberg Real Estate is at 1550 Poly Drive. Smith may be reached at 860-4997.