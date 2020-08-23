Smith promoted to communications director at Montana Wildlife Federation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sonya Smith was recently promoted to communications director at Montana Wildlife Federation.

Smith will also be charged with ensuring message discipline, continuing to manage MWF’s social media channels, and proactively elevate diverse conservation and allied voices.

Smith has nine years experience as a communications professional. She earned a master’s degree in environmental studies from Green Mountain College in Vermont and bachelor’s degree in journalism at University of Nevada, Reno.

Smith joined MWF in 2017. In her previous position as outreach coordinator, she was instrumental in designing the organization’s newsletter, revamping the Montana Wildlife Federation website and implementing written and visual representation of MWF.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0