 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smith promoted to communications director at Montana Wildlife Federation

Smith promoted to communications director at Montana Wildlife Federation

{{featured_button_text}}

Sonya Smith was recently promoted to communications director at Montana Wildlife Federation.

Smith will also be charged with ensuring message discipline, continuing to manage MWF’s social media channels, and proactively elevate diverse conservation and allied voices.

Smith has nine years experience as a communications professional. She earned a master’s degree in environmental studies from Green Mountain College in Vermont and bachelor’s degree in journalism at University of Nevada, Reno.

Smith joined MWF in 2017. In her previous position as outreach coordinator, she was instrumental in designing the organization’s newsletter, revamping the Montana Wildlife Federation website and implementing written and visual representation of MWF.

Sonya Smith

SMITH
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Four join DOWL
Success Stories

Four join DOWL

Donielle Engebretson, Jack Krusemark, Shannon Muenchow and Janice Williams Blansett recently joined DOWL’s Billings office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News