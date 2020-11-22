Sorena Joins Stacey & Funyak

Morgan M. Sorena recently joined Stacey & Funyak as a litigation associate. She continues her career focusing on the trial practice of civil litigated matters on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants.
Sorena has represented a wide range of clients including disputes involving personal injury, products liability, insurance disputes, employment related matters, securities litigation, construction defect claims, medical malpractice, and class actions.
After graduating from West High, Sorena graduated cum laude from the University of San Diego in 2013 with a degree in international relations and international business. She graduated from the University of Notre Dame Law School cum laude in May of 2016 where she was selected to the Journal of Law Ethics and Public Policy and became a published author as well as being selected to serve on the Moot Court Team for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals where she wrote, filed and argued a matter before the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. While in law school, Sorena interned for Judge Roger Benitez for the Southern District of California as well as the California Attorney General’s Office.
After graduation, Sorena returned to San Diego where she passed the California Bar and worked at the law firm of Neil Dymott handling primarily medical malpractice litigation. She then worked in the litigation department of the international law firm of Duane Morris LLP in San Diego. Sorena passed the Montana Bar, left San Diego and began practicing law in Connecticut and New York. Before moving back to Montana, Sorena was an associate at Klafter Olsen & Lesser LLP, a plaintiff's firm handling significant class action and personal injury litigation throughout the United States including working on the class action filed as a result of the Flint, Michigan, water crisis which recently was publicly reported as involving a $600 million settlement with the State of Michigan.
Stacey & Funyak is located at 100 N. 27th St., Suite 700.
