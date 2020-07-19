Southworth named first development director of SIM-MT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Genna Southworth was hired as the first development director at Simulation in Motion Montana, the world’s only accredited mobile health care simulation program.

Executive Director Darrell Ehrlick selected Southworth from a candidate group of more than 200. Southworth, who was most recently the director of health administration at Montana State University Billings, began her new position on July 13.

In addition to her service in Billings, Southworth has previously been the director of member services at Rogue Community Health in Medford, Oregon, and spent three years in leadership positions at Rogue Community College in Grants Pass, Oregon. She holds a master’s degree from City University in Seattle. Southworth was a founding member of the Oregon Women’s Foundation and has volunteered in Billings for Refresh the Rims and the 406 Race Series.

Her job responsibilities will include philanthropic support for SIM-Montana, taking the lead on development opportunities, and working with providers, learners and organizations who need high-quality simulated medical training in rural Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.

She will be based in Billings.

For more information about SIM-MT, go to simmt.org.

