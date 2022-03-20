 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sowards named Healthy By Design manager

Eden Sowards has been named community health improvement manager on behalf of Healthy By Design, a coalition established by Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare. She succeeds Melissa Henderson, who recently was promoted at RiverStone Health.

Sowards has been part of RiverStone Health and part of the Healthy By Design Coalition for seven years. She has been a prevention health specialist at RiverStone Health, working primarily on tobacco prevention and education about e-cigarette use for middle and high school students. She coordinated the Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market at South Park for the past six seasons.

A Billings native, Sowards is a West High graduate. She earned a bachelor of science degree in health promotion from Montana State University Billings and is a Certified Health Education Specialist.

Sowards brings great enthusiasm to her new role, saying: “I am looking forward to creating and maintaining connections with community partners to move forward the vision of a healthier and more vibrant Yellowstone County.”

Eden Sowards

Sowards
