Sowens, Music featured during American Lung Association webinar

Eden Sowards and Sarah Music, tobacco prevention specialists at RiverStone Health, were featured presenters at a regional online webinar through the American Lung Association in early May.

Sowards and Music are local INDEPTH (Intervention for Nicotine Dependence: Education, Prevention, Tobacco and Health) trainers, a program that encourages students who violate school policy on tobacco use to opt for education over detention. The presentation highlighted their successes using INDEPTH in Yellowstone County to educate students about tobacco use and the harmful effects of nicotine addiction. Forty-eight students completed the day-long INDEPTH session from January through the middle of March when schools were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sessions will resume when Yellowstone County schools reopen this fall.

Eden Sowards

SOWARDS
Sarah Music

MUSIC
