K.C. Hickok, treasurer of the Special K Ranch Foundation board. He is currently the Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer at the Bank of Bridger N.A. He has been serving the bank’s Business, Agriculture, and Personal Loan customers for over 27 years and has 30 years of banking experience.

K.C. is a graduate of Eastern Montana College, Pacific Coast Banking School and is a 1984 graduate of Glasgow High School.

He currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the Montana Bankers Association and Special K Ranch Foundation Board of Directors. K.C. has been on the Special K Ranch Foundation Board for one year.

Tim Compton, Vice President for the Special K Ranch Foundation Board of Directors.

Tim is a native Montanan, born in Miles City but has lived most of his life in Billings. He graduated from Billings Senior High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from MSU. He is a member of Faith Chapel and has been involved with volunteering for Young Life. He also coached sports and currently bible studies. Tim has been in business for 35 years and currently is self-employed with Mobile Stor.

Thank you, Tim, for being on the Special K Ranch Foundation board for four years.

Thank you, Mark Thomas, for your nine years on the Special K Ranch Foundation Board, five of those years as our President. We appreciate your dedication.

As Capstone Wealth Management’s founder and principal, Mark is passionate about providing financially established men and women with independent counsel and objective advice. Mark holds three Bachelor of Art degrees from Concordia College in Business Administration, Theology and Organizational Communications.

Kitty LaVeau receives recognition for being on the Special K Ranch Foundation Board for nine years. Before becoming a full time “stay at home mom” for her three children, Kitty worked as a registered dietitian beginning as an Air Force officer, then in private hospitals and a long-term care facility. Finally, she worked with Marriott Corporation managing foodservice for both a hospital and a retirement community. Today, she is a grateful parent for the staff and volunteers at Special K Ranch where her eldest son has lived and thrived for almost twelve years now. Kitty is the secretary on the Foundation Board of Directors at Special K Ranch.