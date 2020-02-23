Squillace joins DOWL

Rosemary Squillace, EI, recently joined DOWL as a water resources designer.
She’ll be working in the Drainage and River System sub-practice area at DOWL, on a wide range water resource projects including 1D and 2D river simulation modeling, stormwater planning and design, rural and urban road drainage design, and floodplain delineation studies for regional clients.
Squillace recently earned a master’s degree in water resources engineering at South Dakota School of Mines, where she also completed her undergraduate degree in chemical engineering.