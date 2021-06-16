St. John’s United Nursing Apprentice-Fellowship Program welcomes second cohort

The St. John’s United Nursing Apprentice-Fellowship Program welcomed its second cohort of 6 students recently. The program, funded in large part by the Bruno and Evelyne Betti Foundation as well as St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation and Billings Clinic, launched in April of 2020 with 5 students.

This year, the program is onboarding 6 students; one still in high school and the other 5 applying to or already enrolled in nursing programs at Miles Community College, City College at MSUB or Montana State University.

This year’s apprentice-fellows as well as representatives from St. John’s United, the Montana Registered Apprenticeship Program, and Reach Higher Montana gathered to celebrate the continuation of this innovative workforce development effort.

The Apprentice-Fellowship program provides college tuition payment and health care work experience at St. John’s for exceptional students pursuing LPN, RN and BSN degrees. While students complete their degrees, they receive on the job training working in nursing departments at St. John’s. For every hour worked, apprentice-fellows receive financial contribution to their college tuition with the ultimate goal of graduating nurses debt-free.

For more information, contact Karen Miller, Director of Strategic Advancement and Communications at St. John’s United at 406-633-5457 or kbaumgart@sjlm.org.

