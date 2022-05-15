 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. John's United promotes Shannon Bloyder

  • 0
Shannon Bloyder

Shannon Bloyder has been promoted to director of rehabilitation at Saint John's United.

 Courtesy photo

Shannon Bloyder, PT, has been promoted to director of rehabilitation. She brings 32 years of physical therapy experience with the previous 10 at St. John's United including eight years with Saint John's United home health/hospice. Bloyder will be managing rehabilitation services on the main campus including long term care, outpatient and transitional care, and is excited to join an exceptional team.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deputy mayor presents Mitchell Award to Civil Air Patrol cadet

Deputy mayor presents Mitchell Award to Civil Air Patrol cadet

The deputy mayor of Billings, Mike Boyett, presented the General William “Billy” Mitchell Award to Cadet 2Lt Diego J. Murga at the local Civil Air Patrol unit’s weekly cadet program meeting, on Thursday, April 14, at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Billings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are some money traps and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News