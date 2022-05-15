Shannon Bloyder, PT, has been promoted to director of rehabilitation. She brings 32 years of physical therapy experience with the previous 10 at St. John's United including eight years with Saint John's United home health/hospice. Bloyder will be managing rehabilitation services on the main campus including long term care, outpatient and transitional care, and is excited to join an exceptional team.
St. John's United promotes Shannon Bloyder
