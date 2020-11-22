 Skip to main content
St. Vincent Emergency Department Pharmacy team receives award

St. Vincent Healthcare’s Emergency Department Pharmacy team was recently recognized with the Standing Ovation honor from the Vigi Awards program.

Each year, the Vigi Awards recognize clinicians contribution to creating healthier hospitals. This year, the team was recognized for ensuring appropriate treatment and follow-up of patients discharged from the Emergency Department. The team used VigiLanz to ensure appropriate treatment and follow-up for patients discharged from the ED, which helped reduce the readmission rate of patients discharged by more than 50%.

