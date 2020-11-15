St. Vincent Healthcare receives 4 awards LifeCenter Northwest

St. Vincent Healthcare recently received four awards from LifeCenter Northwest, in recognition of their donation performance.
Most notably, St. Vincent is the recipient of the annual Donation Innovation Award, which is presented to one hospital that demonstrates a commitment to careful evaluation of their organ donation processes and takes specific steps to improve outcomes. St. Vincent has significantly improved its patient experience and donation culture while creatively honoring and supporting donor families.
On Nov. 12, St. Vincent Healthcare held a ceremony to accept the four awards from LifeCenter Northwest and add a new donor portrait/story to the Wall of Heroes.
The ceremony also celebrated the start of National Donor Sabbath, which is observed from Nov. 13-15 this year. During National Donor Sabbath, faith leaders from many religions, donor families, transplant recipients and donation professionals participate in services and programs to educate the public about the need for the lifesaving and healing gifts passed to others through transplantation — while also encouraging people to register their decision to be organ, eye and tissue donors.
The other three LifeCenter Northwest awards St. Vincent Healthcare received are:
- The Organ Donation Referral Achievement Award. With this award, LifeCenter recognizes St. Vincent’s consistency in making timely referral calls, a commitment that is both incredibly challenging and integral to positive donation outcomes. This award is reserved for those reaching or exceeding a timely organ referral rate of 90 percent. St. Vincent is one of only 15 hospitals in LifeCenter Northwest’s donation service area — comprising four states and 200-plus hospitals — to receive this award.
- The Collaboration Achievement Award. With this award, LifeCenter recognizes St. Vincent’s ability to plan a collaborative family conversation with our staff, thus ensuring the best possible family experience. This award is reserved for those reaching or exceeding a collaborative request rate of 90 percent. St. Vincent is one of only 34 hospitals in the donation service area of 200 facilities over 4 states, to receive this award.
- The Organ Donation Achievement Award. With this award, LifeCenter Northwest recognizes St. Vincent’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that every donation opportunity is preserved and realized to the best of their ability. Moreover, this award recognizes the many collective actions that contribute to positive donation outcomes: Consistent referrals, caring for potential donors and collaborating with LifeCenter Northwest. St. Vincent Healthcare is one of only 19 hospitals in our donation service area of four states and 200 facilities to receive this award.
