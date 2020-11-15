St. Vincent Healthcare receives 4 awards LifeCenter Northwest

The Organ Donation Referral Achievement Award. With this award, LifeCenter recognizes St. Vincent’s consistency in making timely referral calls, a commitment that is both incredibly challenging and integral to positive donation outcomes. This award is reserved for those reaching or exceeding a timely organ referral rate of 90 percent. St. Vincent is one of only 15 hospitals in LifeCenter Northwest’s donation service area — comprising four states and 200-plus hospitals — to receive this award.

The Collaboration Achievement Award. With this award, LifeCenter recognizes St. Vincent’s ability to plan a collaborative family conversation with our staff, thus ensuring the best possible family experience. This award is reserved for those reaching or exceeding a collaborative request rate of 90 percent. St. Vincent is one of only 34 hospitals in the donation service area of 200 facilities over 4 states, to receive this award.