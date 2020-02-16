St. Vincent Healthcare receives Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation

Hospitals that have earned the accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7. Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is also known as coronary angioplasty. It is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease and reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

St. Vincent has streamlined its system from admission to evaluation to diagnosis and treatment all the way through to appropriate post-discharge care and recommendations and assistance in patient lifestyle changes. By receiving the accreditation, St. Vincent meets or exceeds an array of stringent criteria and has an organized team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other administrative staff who earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes.