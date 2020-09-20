St. Vincent Healthcare recognized for treatment of heart attack patients

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Vincent Healthcare received national recognition as a top performing hospital for the treatment of heart attack patients and for their commitment to improving the quality of life of cardiovascular patients.

St. Vincent Healthcare received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award for 2020. St. Vincent is one of 60 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

This is the second consecutive year St. Vincent Healthcare has received the recognition.

St. James Healthcare in Butte, a fellow hospital of the SCL Health System, also received recognition as a Silver Achievement Award Winner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0