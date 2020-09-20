St. Vincent Healthcare recognized for treatment of heart attack patients

St. Vincent Healthcare received national recognition as a top performing hospital for the treatment of heart attack patients and for their commitment to improving the quality of life of cardiovascular patients.
St. Vincent Healthcare received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award for 2020. St. Vincent is one of 60 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
This is the second consecutive year St. Vincent Healthcare has received the recognition.
St. James Healthcare in Butte, a fellow hospital of the SCL Health System, also received recognition as a Silver Achievement Award Winner.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.