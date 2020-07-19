St. Vincent Marketing & Communications Team earns 5 Aster Awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Vincent Healthcare was the recipient of five Aster Awards and received high marks from judges placing them in the top 5% in the nation for advertising and communication excellence.

Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal and execution.

The Aster Awards is one of the largest and most respected national competitions of its kind. This elite program has recognized outstanding health care marketing and communication professionals for nearly 20 years.

The 2020 Aster Awards received entries from across the entire United States. All entries are reviewed by a panel of industry experts and are scored on multiple criteria. Participant’s entries compete against similar-sized organizations in their specific groups and categories.

For more information about award winners, go to asterawards.com/winners.

