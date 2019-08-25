St. Vincent Healthcare has received national recognition as a top performing hospital for the treatment of heart attack patients and for their commitment to improving the quality of life of cardiovascular rehabilitation patients.
St. Vincent Healthcare is one of only 86 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor of the Chest Pain-MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award. St. Vincent has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain-MI Registry for four consecutive quarters and has performed at the top level of standards for specific performance measures.
The award recognizes St. Vincent’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that St. Vincent has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
In addition to receiving the chest pain award, St. Vincent Healthcare’s cardiac rehabilitation program has also been re-certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. This certification is in recognition of our commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.
The St. Vincent Cardiac Rehabilitation Program has been accredited by AACVPR since 2003.