St. Vincent to celebrate grand opening of new Multiple Sclerosis Infusion Center

A Ribbon-Cutting Event for the Opening of the Multiple Sclerosis Infusion Center will be held on Tuesday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. at the new Multiple Sclerosis Infusion Center at 1041 N 29th Street.

At the Multiple Sclerosis Center, the only certified MS Center in Montana, physicians and patients have access to the newest and most advanced MS medications available through infusions. Currently serving approximately 500 patients, the center provides more than 1,000 infusions annually to its patients.

To continue to provide cutting-edge services and treatments, in 2020, St. Vincent launched a campaign to raise funds to complete the construction of a new state-of-the-art Multiple Sclerosis Infusion Center. The MS Infusion Center was supported by the St. Vincent Foundation, philanthropic support and longtime supporters and community leaders, Jim and Lin Roscoe, who contributed to the campaign in a major way.