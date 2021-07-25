St. Vincent to celebrate grand opening of new Multiple Sclerosis Infusion Center

A Ribbon-Cutting Event for the Opening of the Multiple Sclerosis Infusion Center will be held on Tuesday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. at the new Multiple Sclerosis Infusion Center at 1041 N 29th Street.
At the Multiple Sclerosis Center, the only certified MS Center in Montana, physicians and patients have access to the newest and most advanced MS medications available through infusions. Currently serving approximately 500 patients, the center provides more than 1,000 infusions annually to its patients.
To continue to provide cutting-edge services and treatments, in 2020, St. Vincent launched a campaign to raise funds to complete the construction of a new state-of-the-art Multiple Sclerosis Infusion Center. The MS Infusion Center was supported by the St. Vincent Foundation, philanthropic support and longtime supporters and community leaders, Jim and Lin Roscoe, who contributed to the campaign in a major way.
The opening of the St. Vincent MS Infusion Center is the latest project completed in a multi-year campaign to grow and improve access to neuroscience care at St. Vincent. Additional enhancements completed within the campaign include a remodel of the Neuroscience Center to increase patient exam rooms by six rooms and improve technology, and the purchase of a Globus Robot for spine surgery to perfect accuracy and optimize patient care in the operating room.
Having access to new treatments and the latest technology in the local community allows individuals diagnosed with MS, like Wetsch, to find treatments to maintain their quality of life.