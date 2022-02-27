Stacey Hindman has joined the Rimrock Foundation team as the Human Resources Director. Stacey comes to Rimrock with over 21 years of HR experience in both healthcare and telecommunications, and is certified as a Professional in Human Resources by the Society of Human Resources Management.
Stacey Hindman joins Rimrock Foundation
