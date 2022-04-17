Stacy Lind, Chief Operating Officer for Erck Hotels, has been selected to sit on the Hilton Owner Advisory Council. Members of this council provide input and guidance on the various initiatives that help grow and evolve Hilton’s portfolio of brands and services. As a Montana native and graduate of the University of Montana, Lind will be able to offer a unique perspective, leadership and guidance that will impact all Hilton properties worldwide. Specifically, Lind is one of 10 members selected to represent and be the voice of the Homewood Suites Brand. Erck Hotels owns, develops, and manages hotels throughout the Northwest region including the Billings Homewood Suites by Hilton, Billings Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, the Billings Hampton Inn by Hilton, and the new Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Laurel.
Stacy Lind selected to sit on Hilton Owner Advisory Council
- Billings Gazette
