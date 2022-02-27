Stahl picked as Western Ranch Supply's Future Generation Youth of the Month

In January, Western Ranch Supply selected its first Future Generation Youth of the Month, Hayley Stahl from Winnett. Stahl is an outstanding leader in her community and is always ready to lend a helping hand. She has organized a toy drive for The Operation Shoe box, that sends shoe boxes full of toys around the world to kids before Christmas who might not receive a gift during the holidays. Winnett currently does not have a FFA program and Stahl has campaigned in her school and at board meetings to get this program implemented.

The Ag Ambassador competition has competitors prepare speeches, record a timed radio spot, social media, and do an interview in front of a panel of judges. Outside of Ag Ambassadors Stahl has signed up individually to compete in livestock judging at the NILE.

Western Ranch Supply is proud to announce a well deserving young lady as our first, Future Generation Youth of the Month. Western Ranch Supply wants to help Stahl continue her dream in agriculture by gifting her $500.

It is Western Ranch Supply’s privilege to help young agriculturalist who will be the next generation leaders in agriculture. If you know a well deserving youth like Hayley please send in your nominations at sales@WesternRanchSupply.com.

Western Ranch Supply was incorporated in 1954 and is now owned by Keith Robinson, Rob Erickson, and Shayne Vandivort, with three locations in Montana along with delivery services in Montana, Wyoming, and western North Dakota.

