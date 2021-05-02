 Skip to main content
Staton Earns Court of the Table, Million Dollar Round Table

MassMutual is proud to announce exclusive membership, 2021 Court of the Table or the Million Dollar Round Table for Dave Staton CLF*, LUTCF. Achievement in the Court of the Table of the Million Dollar Round Table is a mark of excellence, awarding the top tow percent of financial service professionals in the United States.

Staton's office is located at 490 N. 31st St. # 118, Billings, Montana. He may also be reached at 406-208-5973 or davidstaton@financialguide.com.

