Steven and Jaydi Funk publish academic article

Drs. Steven Seth and Jaydi Funk have published “Transparent,” released in The SAGE Encyclopedia of Trans Studies, edited by Abbie E. Goldberg and Genny Beemyn. In this entry, the Funks offer an overview of the Amazon original “Transparent." By utilizing the Trans*+ Literacy Framework previously published by Dr. Steven S. Funk, they describe key contributions and controversies surrounding the show.

Steven S. Funk is an academic advisor and educator in Billings. He has previously published books and peer-reviewed articles addressing Critical Media Literacy, Trans*+ Media Literacy, and trans*+ patient autonomy.

Jaydi Funk is a clinical pharmacist for a long-term acute care hospital in Billings. She has previously published peer-reviewed articles studying pediatric dosing and promoting trans*+ patient autonomy.

For more on their work, see their profiles on Academia.edu and look for their book, Trans*+forming Terminology and Ideology in Media, Medicine, and Mental Health: Zebras Among Us, published by Cambridge Scholars, forthcoming December.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0