Stewart rewarded MSUB endowment scholarship
Roberta Stewart was an administrative assistant for the College of Business at Montana State University Billings for the past 12 years. Her service to the university ended in September of 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Throughout her career, Stewart was a dedicated advocate for students. 

To commemorate her passion for students and to continue advocating for their success, Stewart's long-time friends donated $17,000 to create the Roberta Stewart Living Endowment Scholarship which will grow with continuous contributions. The scholarship will be available yearly for MSUB College of Business students through the MSUB scholarship application.  

Roberta Stewart is honored by MSUB with the Roberta Stewart Living Endowment Scholarship, courtesy of donations from Stewart's close family and friends.

 courtesy photo
