Megan Stippich was recently promoted to commercial loan officer at Stockman Bank Billings Shiloh. Her responsibilities include developing and servicing commercial and construction loans, and assisting clients with their lending and credit needs. She will also be an active participant in various Stockman Bank related activities.
Stippich earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from Montana State University Billings.
Stippich brings over 11 years of banking experience to the position and has been with Stockman Bank since 2013. She previously served as a credit analyst.
Her office is at 1450 Shiloh Road and she may also be reached by calling 655-3933.