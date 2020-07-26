Stockman Bank again earns 5-Star rating

Stockman Bank of Montana has once again been awarded a 5-star rating for financial strength and stability by BauerFinancial Inc., the nation’s premier bank rating firm.

Earning a 5-star rating, the highest possible, indicates the bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and more. Stockman has earned and maintained this top rating for 47 consecutive quarters, making Stockman Bank of Montana an “Exceptional Performance Bank,” a status reserved for banks that have earned Bauer’s highest rating consistently for at least 10 consecutive years.

Stockman Bank is Montana’s largest, family-owned community bank, with 35 full-service locations across the state. Founded in 1953, Stockman is focused on Montana, with comprehensive banking products and services, along with state-of-the-art online and mobile banking, wealth management and insurance services.

For more information, go to stockmanbank.com.

