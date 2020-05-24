Stockman Bank promotes Hilliard, Haffey

Stockman Bank promotes Hilliard, Haffey

Kimberly Hilliard and Sherry Haffey were recently promoted at Stockman Bank.

Hilliard was promoted to assistant vice president, consumer loan officer at the Stockman Bank Grand Avenue location. Her responsibilities include administering installment loans, lines of credit and home equity loan portfolios, along with assisting clients with their financial needs.

Hilliard brings over 11 years of banking experience to the position, which includes personal banking, customer relations, new accounts and business development.

A Billings native, Hilliard is active in the community serving as a volunteer interviewer for Senior High Interview Day, Teach Kids to Save and Get Smart About Credit. She has also completed the Chamber of Commerce Leadership Billings Program and Trailhead Leadership Academy.

Hilliard’s office is at 1405 Grand Ave. She may also be reached at 371-8104.

Haffey was promoted to vice president, personal banking officer at the Stockman Bank downtown location. Her responsibilities include administering consumer loans and assisting with customers’ accounts. She specializes in real estate/bridge loans, installment loans, home equity loans and personal lines of credit.

Haffey has been with Stockman Bank since 2003. She brings over 42 years of banking experience to the position which includes customer service, loan processing and business development.

Haffey’s office is at 402 N. Broadway. She may also be reached by calling 655-2403.

Kim Hilliard

HILLIARD
Sherry Haffey

HAFFEY
