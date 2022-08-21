Stockman Bank recognized as top performing bank by American Banker

Stockman Bank has been recognized by American Banker magazine as one of the top 50 performing banks of 2021 among banks with $2 to $10 billion in assets. American Banker ranked Stockman 45th in the nation in its peer group. The ranking is based on a three-year average performance.

“This recognition reflects not only our exemplary financial performance, but the dedication and expertise of our staff, who are committed to putting the needs of their customers and communities first,” stated Bill Coffee, CEO of Stockman Bank. “For nearly 70 years, as a family-owned, privately held community bank, we have not wavered from our focus on serving the financial needs of all Montanans through outstanding service based on western values, local management and prompt decision making. ”